Unseen Pic Of The Day: Pooja Batra Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her ‘rare Kiss’; See Here

Pooja Batra, who is popularly known for her roles in films like Virasat and Haseena Maan Jayegi, took to her social media account to reminisce about her delightful bonding with a lama during one of her throwback vacations trips. The actress, yoga master, and former Miss India also shared a whacky caption to go with her picture. Her post also garnered some lovely reactions from her fans.

Pooja Batra's 'rare kiss'

Talking about the post, Pooja shared a picture of herself kissing a lama. The picture was seemingly taken from one of her trips to Cerro De Monserrate, Bogotá, in Columbia. Sporting a black attire with white prints with her curly locks and spectacles, the Nayak: The Real Hero actor can be seen in a fun adventure mood. Her picture may also make some yearn to take a trip again.

She captioned the picture stating, 'A rare kiss' which looked very apt with the picture. Her friend Krishna Tangavelu who had accompanied her on the trip and had also clicked the picture, commented on the post stating that they had so much fun on the same and that she remembers the adventure.

A fan reacted a kiss and a lama emoji in the picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the One Under The Sun actor along with the reactions to the same.

Pooja Batra's Cannes moment

Not only this but Pooja recently also shared the golden moment of her appearance during Cannes in the past. In the picture that the Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye actor shared on her Instagram, she is seen dressed in an ivory saree. The picture shows her from the back, posing in front of the several paparazzi craving for a still from the actor.

She is seen gracefully striking a side pose to the photographers at the occasion. The actor can also be seen making heads turn with her sartorial choices. She showcased a traditional saree at the event. The saree was bordered with golden embellishments which further added to the opulence of the look. The model sure turned eyeballs at the international annual event. Take a look at the picture.

