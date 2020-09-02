Badla Movie Shooting Location: About The Scottish Locations Shown In The Thriller

The 2019 mystery thriller Badla starred actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. While the actors were greatly appreciated for their awe-inspiring performances, the film was also appreciated for its beautiful locations. Are you wondering, “Where was Badla movie shot”? Here is an insight into the Badla movie shooting location.

Badla movie filming location:

South Portland Street Suspension Bridge:

The South Portland Street Suspension Bridge is a suspension bridge in Glasgow, Scotland. It is interesting to know that this bridge is made of wrought iron. Further, it also has arched sandstone towers at the end. The opening scene of Badla was reportedly shot here.

The Overtoun House:

The Overtoun House is a 150-year-old castle located in Scotland. This castle is nestled on a hill and it gives a panoramic view of the River Clyde. The castle shows an embodiment of Scottish Baronial style architecture. It is interesting to note that this castle housed a maternity hospital as well. As of date, the Overtoun House also has a Christian centre. This castle is showcased as a hotel in the film, Badla. Further, the protagonist’s lover is murdered in a hotel room.

Aviemore Railway Station:

The Aviemore Railway Station in Scotland serves the people of the Aviemore. Aviemore is a resort that is located in the Highlands of Scotland. In the film Badla, Taapsee Pannu and her lover are blackmailed to use a train, in order to reach the hotel. This scene was reportedly shot at the Aviemore Railway Station in Scotland.

Hilton Glasgow:

Hilton Glasgow is a luxury hotel in Scotland. In Badla, Amrita Singh’s character confronts Taapsee Pannu at the Hilton Glasgow hotel. This hotel is easily accessible since it is located close to Glasgow Central Station.

The Chartroom:

The Chartroom is a restaurant in Scotland. The restaurant offers a great view of the Kip Marina. In Badla, Amrita Singh’s character follows Taapsee’s character at the Chartroom.

Co-operative Building (Glasgow):

The Co-operative Building in Scotland houses commercial and residential establishments. This building is divided into three parts namely the main block of 95 Morrison Street, The Prism blocks, and finally the adjoining Clarence House. Badla reportedly showcased the protagonist's house in this building.

More about Badla:

The Badla movie cast also includes Tony Luke and Manav Kaul who played the roles of Arjun Joseph and Jimmy Punjabi respectively. The plot of this film revolves around a lawyer and businesswoman who tries to prove that she is not guilty of murder. You can check out the trailer of the film here.

