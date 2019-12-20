Shweta Tiwari Shares That Daughter Palak Wants To Sound Like Amitabh Bachchan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari has been constantly questioned about the debut of her daughter Palak on screen. Shweta herself has returned from a three-year-long gap from television. The actor addressed the speculations in an interview with a leading daily.

ALSO READ | Best Of 2019: Here We Have Compiled Shweta Tiwari's Best Looks Throughout The Year

Is Palak debuting in the industry?

Shweta Tiwari, in the interview, shared that Palak is waiting for the right project to come. She further added that Palak aims to finish her studies first and then pursue her career. She is against entering a career without first getting the proper education. Shweta said that Palak first wants to finish her degree and then start working.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari Said THIS When People Blamed Her For Having Failed Marriages

Shweta also revealed that Palak hopes to sound like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. By this, she means that she aims to sound larger than life. She also wants to be well-read and wants to sound well educated.

Shweta was also asked whether she shares her industry experience with her daughter Palak. She revealed that she does guide her only when she comes asking for help. Shweta believes that Palak is very mature and knows what she wants in life. She talked about how with the kind of exposure that is around these days, the children are already aware of a lot of things.

ALSO READ | TV Breakups In 2019: Shweta Tiwari To Srishty Rode; Celebrities Who Parted Ways

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Who She Thinks Should Win The Show

The actor recently announced her separation with Abhinav Kohli. She talked about how she wanted to take care of her son Reyansh herself. She also shared that she would have not preferred maids as she would constantly worry about her son's well-being. She talked about how she wanted Reyansh to reach an age where he could express himself and communicate what he wants. She finally quipped about how Reyansh now speaks a lot and gives her a lot of gossip as well.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari Seems To Be Getting Younger With Time; These Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.