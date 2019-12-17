Rajinikanth Failed To Keep Up THIS Third Advice Given To Him By Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Rajnikanth is one of the most prominent names in the south Indian film industry. He is also popular in Bollywood and is good friends with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, the actor is preparing for his much-awaited film Darbar. The film is helmed by AR Murugadoss and is expected to release on January 14, 2020.

Big B gave 3 pieces of advice, couldn't follow 3rd one: Rajinikanth

The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the film and fans have been awestruck, and cannot wait to watch the film. During an interview with a popular entertainment portal, the Thalaivar spoke about the advice he received from Big B. The actor said that Amitabh Bachchan had given him three pieces of advice. One was to keep him healthy and, therefore, work out daily and stay as fit as possible. The second was to stay occupied all the time, whether it is work or other things. The third advice he gave him was to stay out of politics. Rajnikanth said that he has diligently followed the two advice's but has failed to keep up with the third advice due to circumstances.

Fans have expressed their wish to watch the two legends share space on screen several times. Darbar is expected to release in January which may clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The veteran actor will also team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Gulabo Sitabo which is expected to get an April 2020 release.

