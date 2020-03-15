Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Tradition Amid COVID-19 Scare; Asks Fans To 'be Safe'

It's been a years-old tradition for Amitabh Bachchan to greet his fans at his Jalsa doorstep every Sunday but amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare, the megastar has cancelled the Sunday meeting and requested fans to take precautions.

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Big-B appealed to his fans not to come to Jalsa and 'be safe'. He wrote that he won't be coming out to meet them.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

In his blog entry from March 14, Bachchan spoke about COVID-19 and how working in isolation is a work of art.

He wrote, "Being held hostage by that great ball of CoVid19 .. coloured in some and in others in the whites of black .. it seeks attention , and mention both .. one would do but no, its the law of the corona .. bear it stare it declare it ensnare it .. but none whatsoever on how to repair it... uncertainties be the landmarked trademark of humanity .. never more entrusted with the weapon that has the prevalence of wiping us all out, does this by meaning mean."

T 3469 - CoVID 19 .. be safe .. be careful .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8mKqS888L4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, director Shoojit Sircar shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan wearing a mask in his critically acclaimed film 'Pink'.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 93, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

