Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates World Photography Day With Throwback Pictures; See Here

On August 19, the world celebrates World Photography Day, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media to mark this day. Adding a monochrome picture, he warned his fellow actors against how cameras can one day replace them. Here's what this is about.

Amitabh Bachchan marks World Photography Day

On his Instagram account, Amitabh Bachchan posted a black and white photo of himself to hail World Photography Day. The picture shows him sitting on a high chair dressed in athleisure with numerous cameras directed at his face. Adding a caption to the photo he warned his fellow actors, "World photography day August 19 th ..Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now .. ðŸ¤£". Take a look:

On Amitabh Bachchan's official blog, called 'Bachchan Bole', he shared many more unseen monochrome pictures from yesteryears. He also wrote how Moses had sent him all the possible pictures he could find of the star with the camera. Many of these also have young Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda featuring in them.

The first of Amitabh Bachchan's unseen photos has been taken in Kathmandu, Nepal. It was while he was there shooting for 'pyaar mein dil pe maar de goli, lele meri jaan' song. He recalled how he used to carry his own camera and recording equipment to keep a track of his works as the media had banned him then.

The next photo is the one Amitabh Bachchan also shared on Instagram. In the blog, he wrote how one is required to sit on rotating stool while all the cameras will capture his face and actions to replace the real face in a film. Jokingly he added "à¤¨à¥Œà¤•à¤°à¥€ à¤–à¤¼à¤¤à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ ".

The next one is of a little Abhishek Bachchan trying to work a camera with a flashgun. His father recalled how he was teaching him the ropes then only to have the roles reversed with Abhishek teaching him about iPhones. He also mentioned the picture might have been taken on Abhishek's birthday.

After this, two pictures with unknown whereabouts follow. One has Amitabh Bachchan dressed in formals turning towards the camera on a set. The other is where he is working a still camera and probably clicking someone else's picture.

The next photo was clicked during Amitabh Bachchan's Dostana shoot in Ooty. The photo shows him trying to teach a toddler Abhishek the ropes of handling an 8mm movie camera. "The little fellow" looked at his father's demonstration with keen interest.

Followed by this were many more pictures of Amitabh Bachchan with a camera in various stages of his filmy career. There is one where he is dressed in a superman costume for Abhishek's birthday, one where is clicking a picture of his parents and some more. Take a look:

