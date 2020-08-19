Dia Mirza & Other Bollywood Celebs Mark World Photography Day By Sharing Stunning Pics

World Photography Day is observed on August 19, every year. The day is celebrated in order to pay homage to the history of photography and in order to celebrate the present, and leave a positive trail for the future. The World Photography Day originates from the time when the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre, was invented. On January 9, 1839, The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and after a few months, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced this invention to the entire world. In order to mark this day, many Bollywood celebrities shared pictures on their social media. Check out a few posts.

Bollywood celebrities post on World Photography Day

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a popular Bollywood actor, who has been in the industry for almost four decades now. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. Recently, on August 19, 2020, Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of photographs in order to celebrate World Photography Day. The actor captioned the post, “What I love the most about photography is how you can truly capture a thousand words or emotions in one image. Here, I relive some of my favourite memories which showcase the beauty of everything between the earth and the skies. 🌳🌿🌊. Perspectives are shaped by the stories images tell 💚. A few of my favourite images clicked by me 📸. #WorldPhotographyDay #ForNature #WildLife #One”.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. Esha is the daughter of popular Bollywood actors, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Recently, on August 19, 2020, Esha Deol took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback monochromic picture of herself in order to celebrate World Photography Day. The actor captioned the post, “#worldphotographyday ♥️ “addicted to you"".

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a popular name in the acting industry, both nationally and internationally. Randeep Hooda shared two pictures to mark the day. One picture shows birds flying in the sky, clicked by Randeep Hooda himself and the other one is a picture of the actor holding a camera. The actor captioned the post, “Humans rant, not Cormorants. Frame — swipe left for the framer 😜 #WorldPhotographyDay #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #jungleehooda #wildrandeep #notjusttigers #birds #birdsofinstagram”.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the evergreens and legendary Bollywood actor. Having spent over five decades in the industry, the actor has successfully made a huge fan base for himself. On August 19, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan posted a monochromic picture of himself where the actor is surrounded by many cameras, in order to celebrate World Photography Day. The actor captioned his post, “World photography day August 19 th ..

Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now .. 🤣”.

