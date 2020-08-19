Allu Arjun Shares A Beautiful Post On World Photography Day; See Here

Allu Arjun is known to be an avid social media user. He keeps his fans updated on his daily routines and shares some of the most interesting moments from his daily life. Recently, Allu Arjun shared a monochrome picture of himself on the special occasion of World Photography Day. Read on to know details about the whole story:

Allu Arjun celebrated World Photography Day

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19. Actor Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space to celebrate the day. He shared a monochrome photo and wished his fans on this special occasion of World Photography Day. In the picture shared, he can be seen capturing the beautiful nature with a camera. Sharing the monochromatic picture, he penned, ''Happy World Photography Day''. Check out the story he shared on Instagram.

SOURCE: ALLU ARJUN INSTAGRAM STORIES

Allu Arjun recently hit a whopping 8 million followers on Instagram. He remains to be one of the highly celebrated actors in South Indian cinema. He thanked all his fans and followers for their love and support. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been staying connected with his fans by giving them updates about his daily life. Check out this post shared by Allu Arjun:

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He plays the role of Bantu in the Trivikram Srinivas-directorial. He collaborated with Pooja Hegde in the film. The film went on to receive critical praise and earned several awards and accolades.

The actor will next be seen in the film titled Pushpa. He will be seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directorial. The movie is currently under the filming stage. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.

