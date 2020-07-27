Amitabh Bachchan Connects 'enemies' & 'success', Posts Cryptic Message Amid Bollywood Wars

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a rather cryptic post on Monday with a quote on enemies and success. The evergreen 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood, who has been in the Hindi film industry for more than 50 years now, exclaimed with folded hands that "one need not fight" to make enemies and that even "little success" will attract them. His words seem plausible in light of the recent turn of events in the Bollywood industry where instances of opposition from "gangs" and "groups" have been brought to the fore by many successful artists.

T 3607 -" दुश्मन बनाने के लिए ज़रूरी नही लड़ा जाए,

आप थोड़े कामयाब हो जाओ तो वो ख़ैरात में मिलेंगें " ~



In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance ..



Over two weeks since being hospitalized for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated with his regular social media posts. Big B has been conveying his gratitude to fans, well-wishers and mainly the Almighty from the isolation ward at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. However, his latest post seem to hint at the unrest in Bollywood following the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This is the first time that the legendary actor has seemingly hinted at the current situation in the film industry where artists stand divided about certain unjust practices that are prevalent in Bollywood. Queen actor Kangana Ranaut heralded the debate about nepotism and lobbyism in the film industry by claiming that "real powerful people" and their alleged followers in Bollywood worked together to "systematically sabotage" the late actor's promising career.

Many artists including Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman have come forward since then by sharing personal encounters with "groups and gangs" of Bollywood. The ongoing fight against the corrupt forces has seemingly given an agency to "little successful" people as well as artists from every category of the entertainment industry have supported Kangana Ranaut's claims.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been under treatment and recovering from COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and 8-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. They were diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID on July 11 and were immediately admitted to the hospital. Nothing has been declared by the hospital authorities yet about their discharge.

