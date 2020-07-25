Amitabh Bachchan Hails Young Musician's Video, Says 'my Day At Hospital Was Brightened'

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share an artist’s video which has been doing the rounds on social media lately. In the video, a young lady can be seen blending classical music with Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned in the tweet that the music in the video brightened up his day at the hospital where he is being treated for COVID 19.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets from hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a music video on social media while updating his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the video posted, a young artist can be seen combining Carnatic music with western beats and lyrics. The artist, known by the name of Arya Dayal, can also be seen playing the Ukulele while presenting her unique fusion music.

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how impressed he is with the musical piece created by Arya Dayal. He wrote in the tweet that his musical partner and dear friend sent this viral video to him. He revealed that he does not know who the woman in the video is, but he is in awe of the craft presented. He was of the stance that Arya Dayal has a very special talent. He also wrote a few encouraging words, asking her to keep up the good work and also sent out his blessings.

The actor has specifically mentioned that the music video and the artist brightened up his day at the hospital like never before. He also expressed how fascinated he was with fusion music. Have a look at the tweet on Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter here.

T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

He has lately been updating his fans from the hospital, through his social media and blog. A few days back, the veteran actor was tested positive for COVID 19, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai right after the diagnosis while his house and the surroundings were sanitized. His fans can be seen flooding the comments section of his every tweet with best wishes and get well soon messages.

