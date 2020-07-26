'Missing Babuji lot in loneliness of hospital': Amitabh Bachchan posts video reciting poem

As Amitabh Bachchan spent time in an isolation ward amid treatment for COVID-19, it is father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s words that is helping him tide over the ‘loneliness’. The megastar shared a heartwarming video of himself reciting his ‘Babuji’s poem and admitted that he was missing his father a lot in the hospital. Big B added that it was his words that gave him comfort during the ‘lonely nights.’

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a video, that seemed to be a throwback one, where he is seen reading the poems of his father from a book. He gets so immersed reading them, that he is seen smiling and getting overwhelmed by it. With the Piku star’s voiceover reciting the lines 'Ye andheri raat me diya jalana’ (Light the lamp in the dark night), one can see candles lit in front of him.

In the caption, Bachchan wrote that these were a few moments of his father’s poem. The 77-year-old added that his father also used to sing these poems in the same way at gatherings and that his father was with him through his poems amid his treatment.

Here’s the post

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/2oLsl5TCUc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Bachchan has kept his fans assured by regularly sharing updates on his social media handles and also on his blog. Most of his posts have been gratitude to the Almighty and fans, well-wishes for the prayers. In his latest blog, he shared that he was concerned about the impact that a COVID-19 patient goes through mentally during and after treatment.

