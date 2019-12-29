Amitabh Bachchan Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Abhishek Is A Proud Son, Pens Sweet Note

There aren’t many awards that Amitabh Bachchan has not won in his illustrious career. Be it the National Award, Filmfare award or the government’s Padma Awards, the veteran has multiple honours in each of these categories. Another prestigious honour was added to this list, with Big B being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan too were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday at the felicitation ceremony. AB Jr was proud of his father’s award and also penned a touching note for him on social media, calling him his ‘inspiration’ and ‘hero.’

Sharing a photograph of the 'Shahenshah' on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

Here's the post

After being presented with the award, Amitabh Bachchan had also expressed his views on the honour in his trademark style. He conveyed his gratitude to the dignitaries and also quipped about the honour being a ‘retirement call.’ Here’s what he said:

"I want to thank Government of India, Information and Broadcast Ministry and the award Jury that they though me of capable of getting this award. I got the blessing from God, from of my parents, the film industry but above all the affection and above all the dedication of people which brought me here. This award was first started 50 years ago and from the same time I have been working in this film industry and I am very thankful for that." "I would like to say that when I came to know about me receiving the award I was in doubt. I thought it's a retirement call. But, let me tell you that there is some work left, that I have to finish and I have other projects in the pipeline too. So if you can confirm that if I can work more or not, then I would be really obliged."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan had an impressive. 2019. His only major release of the year, Badla, was a big success. His cameo in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy too made headlines.

Big B now has four films up for release next year. Starting with Chehre, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo.

