Amitabh Bachchan's Finest Films That Were Directed By Yash Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the industry for around five decades with more than 150 films. He has worked with many directors including Yash Chopra. Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra have given many hits. Read to know about them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s films with Yash Chopra

Deewaar

Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra’s first venture together was Deewaar in 1975. It tells the story of two brothers who fall on different sides of the law, with one being a criminal and other a police offer. The film also stars Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi. Deewaar is considered as a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece. It received several accolades along with being a super-hit at the box office. The film had several remakes in South Indian Cinema.

Kabhie Kabhie

Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Simi Garewal stars in Kabhie Kabhie. Directed by Yash Chopra it is a romantic drama film of 1976. It tells the love story of generations and how a chain of events brings together old lovers as friends. Kabhie Kabhie had a chartbuster album with evergreen songs.

Trishul

Trishul is a revenge drama film directed by Yash Chopra. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Hema Malini and Poonam Dhillon with others. An engineer visiting a town has a brief affair with a local girl and walks off, leaving her with a child. The son grows up to avenge his deserted mother. Trishul was a super-hit at the box office, being one of the top grosser of 1978.

Kaala Patthar

Released in 1979, Kaala Patthar stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Sanjeev Kumar and Prem Chopra. The film was critically acclaimed and received a cult status. It is an action drama film helmed by Yash Chopra. Inspired by a true mining tragedy, Kaala Patthar is about people from all walks of life showing courage and character to fight the forces of nature.

Silsila

Yash Chopra directed the romantic film, Silsila in 1981. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar. The soundtrack of the film is still popular with super-hit songs. The film marks Yash’s consecutive fifth film with Amitabh. Silsila is a love story, thwarted by society's demands, which reappears as adultery but can it survive in the face of society? It was Amitabh and Rekha’s last film together.

Veer-Zaara

Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra reunited for after 23 years for Veer-Zaara in 2004. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the titular roles with Rani Mukerji and others in supporting roles. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and received several accolades. Veer-Zaara marks Amitabh and Yash’s last film together.

