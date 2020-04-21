Shreyas Talpade Shares COVID Awareness Video, Cites Amitabh Bachchan As Inspiration; Watch

Om Shanti Om actor Shreyas Talpade shared his bit in an effort to raise awareness about the current global coronavirus crisis in the form of an interesting home video. The actor and his friends, none of whom are a part of the film industry, came up with their own ideas and thoughts and recorded a hilarious story about a bag of money and made the 5-minute video titled Sir Paisa Wapas Corona.

Sharing the video through his Instagram, Shreyas also gave a shout out to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who he hailed as a 'huge inspiration' for all his friends and himself. In fact,one of his friends has impersonated the Shehenshaah of Bollywood in the short film.

Have a look:

Shreyas Talpade wrote a long note in the caption revealing how his friends co-operated and created the video along with him. "When a group of childhood friends, who are not from the Film Industry or actors but who are Businessmen, Professionals & doing Jobs in different parts of the country & abroad, decided to be a part of a video, the results were not only delightful but also heart-warming.". He revealed further that even though they didn't have a script, their collective efforts and ideas has brought them closer.

"We just had a thought & everyone chipped in with their own thoughts & ideas. But the way it has flowed proves that wherever we are & whatever we do...We will always remain Connected. I’ve tried my best to do justice to everyone & at the same time keeping it compact & entertaining. My apologies in advance in case it’s not up to the mark but I sincerely hope you like it. To our Friendship & the bond that binds is together....forever. Enjoyyy."

Impact of coronavirus in India

As on April 21, the total number of active cases in the country is 15122 with 603 casualties so far. 3259 people have been cured of the deadly infection after receiving prompt medical attention.

