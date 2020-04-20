Amitabh Bachchan's 'tongue Piercing' Becomes Poetic Muse, Asks "Kaise Karu Daatun?", Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has been making the best out of the coronavirus lockdown period with the help of his social media. He not only keeps himself busy with his various posts on social media but also keeps his fans entertained. The actor recently created his Animoji and shared a picture of it on Twitter. His Animoji had a tongue piercing, which was later addressed by Big B in a funny poem.

Why the tongue piercing, Big B?

Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram shared a video of his Animoji making expressions as he reads out the poem in the background. In the poem, he addressed his Animoji's tongue piercing in a hilarious way. Adding the poem as a caption to the post, he wrote:

कहा था मैंने कुछ दिन पहले, बनेंगे सब cartoon जीब में piercing करवा लिए हैं, कैसे करें दातून इधर से देखें, उधर से देखें, चुम्भन प्यार का लेलें आँख जो मारी उसी को देखें, Angry look न देखें !

Before posting the poem, he had shared the first look of his Animoji on Twitter. He added a picture of himself from his younger years along with the Animoji. In the caption, Big B addressed about how one can not use the excuse of not being at home when someone calls on the phone. It has become impossible to do so since the time the lockdown has started.

T 3405 - .... अच्छा , एक और बात तय है , इन दिनों ... जब फ़ोन आए , तो ये भी नहीं कहा जा सकता की ' साहेब घर में नहीं है ' !!!😜 pic.twitter.com/NisaBoIO6p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the movie Brahmastra. He is starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the movie. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be releasing on December 4, 2020.

