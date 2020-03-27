Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Another Post On Coronavirus Amid 'Fake News' Claims

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected actors in Bollywood. The actor is known for spreading awareness amid the coronavirus outbreak in several posts and videos. However, recently the actor deleted another tweet in which he claimed the COVID-19 can be spread through flies.

Amitabh Bachchan deletes another COVID-19 post amid 'Fake News' claims

Just days back, Amitabh Bachchan was criticised on Twitter when he posted that the Janta Curfew or coronavirus lockdown coincides with Amavasya. Once again, the veteran actor has deleted another tweet which landed him in quite some trouble during this current coronavirus lockdown situation. Amitabh Bachchan is an avid supporter of the Swach Bharat Mission and therefore he took to social media to tweet about the coronavirus lockdown situation as well.

In his tweet, Big B claimed that the novel coronavirus can stay on human excreta for weeks even after COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment. He backed his claim by saying that the source of information is from a study published by The Lancet, which is a science journal. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that the study shows that Coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. He then urged his followers to use the toilet for defecation and asked them to shut the doors by thus shutting out any possible diseases.

However, according to a report by a news portal, the Health Ministry and Family Welfare dismissed the claim in a press conference. The committee claimed that they have not yet seen the tweet by Amitabh Bachchan. However, they can assure one and all that the virus does not spread through flies. Amitabh Bachchan soon deleted that tweet after the clarification.

