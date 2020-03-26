Amitabh Bachchan Shares Poem Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says It Is 'home' That Protects Us

Amitabh Bachchan has been using his Twitter and Instagram to constantly entertain his fans and audience. He has not stopped his work of entertaining his fans even though he is staying at home in self-quarantine during coronavirus lockdown. The actor recently shared a tweet where he talked about home.

Amitabh's Bachchan's poem

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a poem about how home helps one to be safe and sound. His poem talks about how the home becomes a place to sleep and a place for safety from all kinds of troubles. It says that there is a huge danger outside and home is the place that protects you from it. It also teaches everyone to come together and fight against one danger. The poem says that one is reminded of their childhood at home as well.

T 3482 -

"थक कर आता था तो सुलाता था घर

आज भी हर मुसीबत से बचाता है घर



बाहर ख़तरा मंडरा रहा है बचना है हमें

एक जुट कैसे हों ये हमें सिखाता है घर



बचपन गुजरा जो जैसे बहुत पुरानी बात

आज याद बचपन की दिलवाता है घर " ~ Ef vb pic.twitter.com/62gJiqTDVN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to share that his video about Coronavirus by UNICEF will be on top view on the app TikTok. He shared that as soon as one opens the app, the video will be the first video that they can watch. This video will be on the top view slot for 48 hours:

T 3482 - AN APPEAL :

TikTok have given UNICEF TopView space free for 48 hours. whenever someone opens TikTok it’s the first video they will see.

Five million views in the first 30 minutes and currently at 45 million views.https://t.co/BNJ3FRZIhV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020

Source: Amitabh Bacchan on Twitter

