Shweta Bachchan Gets Nostalgic, Shares A #throwback Photo With Amitabh Bachchan

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister of India imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has led to everyone practising social distancing and self-isolation. Recently, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her father, Amitabh Bachchan to remind her fans that a lot has changed since the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shweta Bachchan shares a "#throwback" picture with father Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan is extremely fond of her father and her Instagram handle is proof. Bachchan has shared several photographs with her father on her Instagram handle. Recently, she posted yet another candid photo with her father from what appears to be a show or a shoot. In the photo, Shweta is seen styling Amitabh Bachchan's outfit. Shweta wore a white shirt over olive-green cargo pants while Amitabh donned a set of black kurta pyjama with hints of yellow along with a shawl.

Shweta Bachchan captioned the image writing, "throwing back to a time when we took touch for granted !!! #lockdownmusings #practicesocialdistancing #staysafe"

Not so long ago, on the Janta Curfew Day, the Bachchan family was also spotted together in their Juhu residence as they applauded for the COVID-19 fighters. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip of his family cheering for everyone who is working for the country's safety amid the Coronavirus crisis. He also penned down a heartfelt caption for the video.

