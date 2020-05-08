'Amitabh Bachchan Dislikes Ugly Things', Revealed Jaya Bachchan In A Throwback Interview

Jaya Bachchan spoke about the likes and dislikes of Amitabh Bachchan in an interview. The throwback interview was conducted in 2002 on the occasion of the veteran actor's birthday. Jaya Bachchan revealed several things from the personal life of the actor, including his various habits. Read on to know some unknown facts revealed by the Jawani Diwani actor.

Amitabh Bachchan dislikes ugly things - Jaya Bachchan in a throwback interview

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Jaya Bachchan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan dislikes anything that is ugly. This means if the veteran actor stumbles upon an ugly bedsheet, or a rather different colour, this can put him in a bad mood. Jaya Bachchan added that often Amitabh Bachchan forgets what has made him upset, till he remembers that it was some colour or an item that set him off. Speaking further about her husband, the Guddi actor had several things to say.

Jaya Bachchan also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan is not a food lover. She added that he often finds it difficult to go to a buffet and decide what to eat. She continued saying that basically Amitji thinks that it is a big bore and hence does not like making decisions in terms of food. Further on, she went on to talk about his decision-making skills and added and he cannot make decisions easily, which she wished he could do. However, Jaya Bachchan claimed that she is quite the opposite and can make instant decisions. It is this reason that the couple does not make decisions for each other, according to Jaya Bachchan.

She added that if a decision is to be made, the entire family sits down together and after a good discussion they decide. However, they do take their individual decisions in times of need, according to Jaya Bachchan. The actor also added that she never wanted Amitabh Bachchan to sit at home as most wives would. She expressed that she feels happy watching him pursue his passion even at this age. However, at times she does miss him and wishes he would spend a little more time with his family and her. Further on, Jaya Bachchan added that he hasn’t changed really and is the same he was. She added that he may not be as fit as before; however, his personality is still evergreen and that makes her very happy. She also added that she would never want to change anything about him at all.

