Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On Quitting Smoking And Drinking

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog to share his views on smoking and drinking and how he gave up the vices. The Bollywood Megastar shared his earliest memories with drinking and smoking, tying it in with discussion on the themes of social drinking. The veteran Bollywood star also shared insight into how he quit years ago.

On his earliest memories of smoking and drinking

Stating how the consumption of alcohol seems 'practical', especially when tied in with the idea of 'social drinking', Amitabh Bachchan took a deep dive in to how at one point in time, practicals only referred to Science lab exams. The transgression from educational practicals to alcohol as a practical part of life, happened, he revealed, while gastronomically experimenting with pure alcohol on the last day of college. He said this is what introduced him to the "dis-effects of the elixir". Cigarettes, Bachchan went on to share, were also indulged in, by him, "in abundance in the years of free".

Amitabh Bachchan on quitting

Recounting his own experiencing of quitting both alcohol and cigarettes at the same time, Amitabh Bachchan shared how he considers the medicinal crutches developed to aid quitting. He said, "Chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi’ on your lips at the same time and .. sayonara .. the very best way to be in riddance ..". He also elaborated that this sudden approach is the only effective way as more one stretches out the process of quitting, the more the chances of a successful attempt, "dwindle".

Amitabh Bachchan had a packed 2022 with 6 back to back releases, most notable being Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. He is currently shooting for Project K also starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The veteran actor recently suffered injuries on the sets of Project K, but has made it back to work while he still recovers.