Ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan Lauds India's U-19 Colts As 'Boys In Blue' Beat Pakistan In WC

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the national U-19 team for their comprehensive win against Pakistan making it to their seventh junior World Cup final. India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a hundred. They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final.

ALSO READ | Yashavi Jaiswal: India U19 star thanks fans for support after reaching World Cup final

T 3431 - INDIAINDIAINDIA .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳yeayeayeayea .. WorldCup Cricket U19 .. India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets .. our opening pair took care of their entire total .. FANTASTIC .. well done boys .. many many congratulations ..

you are in the FINAL now .. #JUST WIN IT 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020

"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and four sixes, said after winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

India thus maintained their supremacy over Pakistan at the age-group and senior level in ICC tournaments -- both men and women.

ALSO READ | U-19 skipper Priyam Garg: One more step towards what we set out to achieve

The 'Boys in Blue' have earlier reached the summit clash in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners).

ALSO READ | 'Boys played well': Pakistan roasted by fans after 10-wicket U-19 WC humiliation vs India

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.