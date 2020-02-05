Yashavi Jaiswal: India U19 Star Thanks Fans For Support After Reaching World Cup Final

India U19 made it to ICC U19 World Cup final after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final on Tuesday. This will be India’s third consecutive appearance in the U19 World Cup final, and the Priyam Garg-led side would hope that they can clinch the title. While India U19 had their bowling attack to thank for their comprehensive semi-final victory, star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stole headlines after smashing an unbeaten century to make light work of the chase and guide India to a 10-wicket win.

The new leading run-scorer of the 2020 #U19CWC



What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal is 🙌 #FutureStars

Ind vs Pak: Yashasvi Jaiswal headlines India U19's 10-wicket win over Pakistan U19

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the Pakistan U19 attack to the cleaners scoring an unbeaten 113-ball 105 to hand Pakistan an embarrassing defeat against their arch-rivals. The 17-year old hit the bowlers to all parts of the ground, lacing his innings with eight hits to the fence, with four over it. Jaiswal’s century was India U19’s first in the U19 World Cup, and Yashasvi Jaiswal received plaudits for his fearless approach and shot selection. The Rajasthan Royals recruit put on a 176 opening run stand with fellow India U19 opener Divyaansh Saxena, who finished the game with an unbeaten 59.

Ind vs Pak: Yash Jaiswal thanks fans for constant support after India U19 reach final

Yashasvi Jaiswal took to Twitter to thank the fans for their constant support throughout their U19 campaign. Team India fans had flocked at the Senwes Park for Ind vs Pak clash, and they would not be disappointed by India’s dominant show. Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he was proud that the team made it the final.

