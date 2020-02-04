'Boys Played Well': Pakistan Roasted By Fans After 10-wicket U-19 WC Humiliation Vs India

Pakistan succumbed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the hands of arch-rivals India in the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday at Potchefstroom. Centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal along with fellow opener Saxena remained unbeaten till the end of the run-chase to get India across the line comfortably. The young Indian side booked their third consecutive final berth in the U-19 World Cup with the win against Pakistan. The young Greens did not have any sort of response to the dominance displayed by the Indian openers and failed to defend the 173-run target. As Pakistan collapsed to a humiliating defeat, fans took to Twitter to troll the side for such an embarrassing defeat to their arch-nemesis.

READ | SAU-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Fans troll Pakistan after loss to India

#INDvsPAK it seems it was Boys (India) vs Kids (Pakistan) match . — AbhishekVyas (@abhishekv30) February 4, 2020

READ | NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI: Hamilton Pitch Report And Weather Updates, Complete Squad List

FROM NOW ON PAKISTAN SHOULD NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PLAY AGAINST INDIA IN ANY WORLD CUP MATCH... #INDvsPAK #U19WC — Haider Ali Khan (@HaiderAli_100) February 4, 2020

Dismal performance by the Pakistan U-19 cricket team. The Oomph, the X Factor was missing throughout. There cant be any excuses for such a poor show against your arch rivals ! #INDvsPAK — Rehan Nazim (@Ronniesta_) February 4, 2020

READ | Herschelle Gibbs Picks This Indian Cricketer To Be The All-time Best In The Business

India thrash Pakistan

Four-time champions India produced a superlative allround display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs. Chasing the target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) displayed great maturity as the duo mixed caution with aggression and didn't allow their rivals any chance to make a comeback in the match. Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 306 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 112-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name. Earlier, Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets among them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.

READ | Umar Was Joking, Didn't Intend To Misbehave: Kamran Akmal