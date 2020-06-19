Amitabh Bachchan Explains Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poignant Quote On Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a poignant post on social media and advised fans to ‘listen to the noise’. Amitabh Bachchan also shared an edited picture, which features the actor joining his hands in gratitude. Take a look at the post here:

In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan explained that once his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him: "It is good when things go as per your plan, however, if your plans fail, it is even better". Amitabh wrote in the caption that he never understood the meaning of the remark until his father sat him down one day and broke it to him. Explaining his father’s remark, Amitabh Bachchan revealed if things don’t go as per plans, then it will unfold according to God’s plan.

On June 15, Amitabh Bachchan shared an illustration of him and explained fans the meaning of life with yet another poignant caption. As seen in the anime picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen posing with a coffee-cup. Take a look at the picture:

Amitabh's recent release Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo was released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

