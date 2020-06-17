Amitabh Bachchan Was Approached 10 Times For 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...'; Read More Trivia

Released in the year 2004, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...starred actors Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. This film marked the debut of actor Kajal Aggarwal in Bollywood in a small role as Aishwarya's friend.

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The actor was approached nearly 10 times for playing a role in the film. Read some other interesting trivia about the film below:

Fun facts about the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was approached 10 times for the role in the film and he turned it down each time. Eventually, he accepted the film with the condition that producer Boney Kapoor signs his son Abhishek Bachchan as a lead in his next film Run.

The film was initially titled as "Kyon! Ho Gaya Na Pyar..." but later, the makers felt the word pyaar was very commonly used in Hindi movies and thus decided to remove the word Pyaar from the film’s title.

The rumoured relationship of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi gave extra publicity to the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

The film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... was supposed to be produced by UTV, but they backed off three weeks before the filming started. Vivek Oberoi then suggested the director to go to Boney Kapoor, who decided to produce the film.

The production of the film got delayed because the main lead, Vivek Oberoi, met with an accident.

Director Samir Karnik met Vivek Oberoi on the sets of Saathiya and told him about the idea of the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s uncle in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... His name was never mentioned throughout the film because he was referred to as uncle in the whole film. His name in the film was Raj Chauhan.

In the opening credits of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Amar Singh was thanked in the movie because Boney Kapoor was making the movie Call (2000), he fell into financial crisis and Amar Singh guided him. Boney Kapoor then decided to thank him in all his movies for his unforgettable role.

Dia Mirza made a special appearance in the film.

Samir Karnik and Vivek Oberoi were childhood friends and thus it was easy for Samir Karnik to sign him for the film.

