Amitabh Bachchan Starrer ‘Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love’ Interesting Facts You Might Like

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love also starred Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The family drama showcased the story of a father and son and how they overcome a crisis between them. The film also marked the first time that Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar came together on the big screen. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love was a hit with fans and is loved even today. Take a look at some interesting facts that you might like about the film.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Captions Prove He Is Social Media King

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love interesting facts

There were several rumours that director Suneel Darshan wanted to bring Rekha on board. He wanted her to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the film. However, Big B displayed his displeasure regarding the same and hence, Raakhee Gulzar was brought in instead.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

The first member from the team to be cast in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love was Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, he was all tears when he first heard a narration of the script. Akshay Kumar felt that the film was a reflection of his own life.

Actor Juhi Chawla was pregnant while shooting for Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. As her pregnancy was becoming more visible, the makers of the film decided to alter some of her scenes. In this way, they did not show her in the final reunion scene for Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love.

Film director Suneel Darshan initially wanted to make a thriller movie. However, he decided to leave that project. He then decided to make a film revolving around the ups and downs in a family based on his experiences.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Proud To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Suneel Darshan wanted a strong personality to step into the role of Vijay Kapoor, who was the head of the family in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. He decided to sign Amitabh Bachchan for the role. A journalist friend set up a meeting between the two of them. Amitabh Bachchan heard the script and after a detailed negotiation, he came on board.

Amitabh Bachchan is very popular with his on-screen name, Vijay. He has previously played characters named Vijay in films like Zanjeer, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Agneepath, and many more movies. He played a character named Vijay once again in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love after a gap of almost ten years. His last character by the name of Vijay before this film was in Akayla.

ALSO READ | Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Famous Poems By Amitabh Bachchan's Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.