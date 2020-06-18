Amitabh Bachchan Venerates In Front Of The Almighty, Says 'troubles Disappear At His Feet'

For the past few days, the film fraternity has been reeling from the blow of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by apparent suicide as they have been expressing their shock and grief through social media. In the midst of this, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media, late on Wednesday, and shared a photo of himself touching the Almighty's feet in prayer as a respite from the disturbing events. He wrote in the caption that once you surrender yourself on God's feet, there's so much strength and power in seeking His blessings that all worries and troubles seem to feel small.

"ईश्वर के चरण ; नतमस्तक प्रण , दिव्य शक्ति शरण ; दुःख दुविधा हरण ।"

Have a look:

This comes after Amitabh Bachchan penned an ode to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media and shared a throwback picture with him, remembering the later actor. In the caption, Amitabh spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘sheer brilliance’ and celebrated his journey from being a ‘4th line group dance to the star he became’. Amitabh Bachchan also explained that excessiveness can also lead to extremes.

Amitabh's latest outing Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020.

