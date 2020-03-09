Amitabh Bachchan Showcases His First Family Car, Calls It A 'Gesture Beyond Time'

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with an old car, which he revealed was from the 1950s. The picture posted in the wee hours of March 9, 2020, has Amitabh Bachchan posing with a yellow vintage car, seeming more than ecstatic. In the social media post, Amitabh wrote: "T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless.. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. .. a story of times gone by.. a gesture beyond time.." (sic)

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's picture with his car:

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

The car that is a Ford Prefect was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by one of his friends, named Anant, revealed Amitabh Bachchan in his blog. He also revealed that the Ford Prefect was one of his family's first car. The car bought during the 1950s was close to his heart, a mention of which was there in one of Big B's previous blog posts.

In his recent blog post, Big B revealed that his previous post about his first car persuaded Anant to gift him the exact same car. He reportedly redesigned, repainted and interestingly got the exact number plate- UPC 2882 as their first car. Unable to control his emotions, Amitabh Bachchan said, "This is an incredible gesture.. No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me..!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is reported to be busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead, is reported to be based on Amish Tripathi's book The Immortals of Meluha. The sci-fi is slated to hit the marquee in December 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Big B also has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, and Nagraj Manjule's Jund. All of which will release in the year ahead. Meanwhile, the actor is also reported to start work on the sequel tohis 2002 hit movie Aankhen.

