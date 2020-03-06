Amitabh Bachchan Twins In Red And White With Son Abhishek, Says 'Joi Bob Biswas'

Amitabh Bachchan finds a friend in Abhishek Bachchan as they step out in matching clothes in a picture shared by the Bollywood megastar through his social media accounts. The veteran actor wrote the lyrics of the title track of his popular 1998 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and shared a photograph where the actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan can be seen wearing the colours white and red associated with the traditional Bengali attire. Amitabh Bachchan also cheered on for his son's upcoming film Bob Biswas as he wrote 'Joi Bangla. Joi Bob Biswas'.

T 3461 - बड़े मियाँ तो बड़े मियाँ , छोटे मियाँ सुभान अल्लाह !!

When your Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes he becomes your Friend ..

" how ya doin' Buddy .. joi Bangla, joi 'Bob Biswas' ! "🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CVUvZj5Jwv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan is currently filming for Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Ghosh, based on the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 Sujoy Ghosh directorial Kahaani. The role which was originally played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in the Vidya Balan starrer film is being fleshed out into an origin story where Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the eponymous character.

When the project commenced filming in January, Abhishek Bachchan had announced the news through his social media accounts with a picture of thick-rimmed spectacles and an old flip phone. He also captioned the post with the spine-chilling contract killer's telltale greeting, "Nomoshkar."

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a busy schedule with four films in his kitty this year. the actor will feature in Piku fame director Shoojit sircar's next film Gulabo Sitabo along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020. The veteran actor will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Vijay Barse and the film will release on May 8, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. The film will release on July 17, 2020. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the first of his ambitious fantasy trilogy, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020.

