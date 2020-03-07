The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Creates His Live Painting, Receives Praise From The Star

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan has a huge fan following all over the country. Read to know when the star recently appreciated his fan for creating his live painting.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian cinema. Making his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, he has worked in more than 150 movies, as per reports. Being in the industry for around five decades, his fan following is said to be ever-growing. Recently a fan of the actor painted a portrayal of him, read to know more about it.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Twins In Red And White With Son Abhishek, Says 'Joi Bob Biswas'

Amitabh Bachchan’s fan creates a live painting for him

Recently a fan shared a video of a painter creating a live portrait of Amitabh Bachchan. He shared two videos on the social media platform Twitter. Soon it gained popularity with many appreciating his talent. See the videos below.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Explores Meanings Of Heart Emojis; Says 'It's The Red For All Of You'

Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed Bollywood actor on Twitter with more than 40 million followers. The Deewaar star is also quite active on the social media platform. As his portrayal went viral, Big B himself noticed the tweet and thanked the artist. Take a look at his reply.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Makes 'cool As Cat' Abbreviation GiBoSiBo, Ayushmann Says SIANACAYBGSSDC

Amitabh Bachchan's tweets for his fans have been often seen. The superstar seems to never leave a chance to appreciate his fans. Take a look at a few times when he praised his fans and showed his gratitude towards them.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line-up of movies. He will be in Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and in Jhund as the lead. Amitabh’s most awaited film is Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Witty Tweets Will Surely Make Your Day, Check Here

 

 

