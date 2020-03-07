Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Creates His Live Painting, Receives Praise From The Star

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian cinema. Making his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, he has worked in more than 150 movies, as per reports. Being in the industry for around five decades, his fan following is said to be ever-growing. Recently a fan of the actor painted a portrayal of him, read to know more about it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fan creates a live painting for him

Recently a fan shared a video of a painter creating a live portrait of Amitabh Bachchan. He shared two videos on the social media platform Twitter. Soon it gained popularity with many appreciating his talent. See the videos below.

Have a look @SrBachchan Sir



Live painting of Legend Amitabh bachchan by speed painter Amit Verma !! 👩‍🎨



1/2 pic.twitter.com/cizWiMH5Si — EF❤️Ashok Mistry™️ (@ashokmistry4545) March 7, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed Bollywood actor on Twitter with more than 40 million followers. The Deewaar star is also quite active on the social media platform. As his portrayal went viral, Big B himself noticed the tweet and thanked the artist. Take a look at his reply.

incredible .. thank you soo much 🙏🙏👏👏👏 https://t.co/Ks5ejp8hyR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's tweets for his fans have been often seen. The superstar seems to never leave a chance to appreciate his fans. Take a look at a few times when he praised his fans and showed his gratitude towards them.

my gratitude as always .. love https://t.co/rvCGNUrl6p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

.. the theme tune of the state TV channel DOORDARSHAN , was never ever so expressive .. !🤣👏 https://t.co/C43cd1YNCT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

incredible work .. such exceptional talent https://t.co/sI4eaYqNjo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

what ... !!!! how did they do this .. !! OUTSTANDING .. https://t.co/09wcBPJjGp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line-up of movies. He will be in Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and in Jhund as the lead. Amitabh’s most awaited film is Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

