Amitabh Bachchan Gave Hand-written Notes To THESE Celebrities Including Co-actor Ayushmann

Amitabh Bachchan is not just one of the best actors in Bollywood, but also one of the best supporters for the current generation of actors. This is evident as Amitabh Bachchan's way of appreciation has been writing a letter to the younger generation actors since a few years now.

The veteran actor uses an old-school style of sending a flower bouquet and a handwritten letter to whoever actor that mesmerised him with their acting skills. Check out the times Amitabh Bachchan shared his handwritten letter of appreciation to the new actors, actresses and even directors.

ALSO READ| 'Hindi Cinema's Return To Small Town Is Welcome Trend': Amitabh Bachchan

Vicky Kaushal

Amitabh Bachchan sent a hand-written letter to the Manmarziyan actor Vicky Kaushal after he saw his performance in the film. Vicky played the role of a DJ who is romantically involved with Taapsee Pannu. The movie also had actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Taapse Pannu in the Anurag Kashyap directorial. Even Taapsee received a letter for portraying a different shade of character in the film. Take a look at the posts the actors shared after receiving the letters.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Asks An Important Question, 'how Many ‘A’ S Do You See In The Picture?'

Randeep Hooda

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt letter of appreciation fro the Sarabjit actor Randeep Hooda for his enthralling portrayal of the character Sarabjit in the biographical film. The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chaddha in pivotal roles. He lauded Randeep's flawless acting in the movie that blew him away. Take a look at the note that Sarabjit movie's Twitter handles shared during that time.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Shoojit Sircar For Letting Him Share Frame With Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan sent his handwritten appreciation for actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their performance in the period drama film titled Padmaavat. Ranveer had previously received a letter from Amitabh for his movie Bajirao Mastani as well.

Ranveer Singh received another letter from Amitabh for his movie Gully Boy as well. Actors Alia Bhatt, Siddhanth Chaturvedi also received appreciation from the Hum actor for their roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Amitabh Bachchan sent a hand-written note to Ayushmann Khurrana after he saw his highly acclaimed film titled Dum Lagaa ke Haisha alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt

Siddhanth Chaturvedi who debuted in Bollywood with the film Gully Boy was the also one to receive a bouquet and hand-written note for his performance in Gully Boy. Siddhant's role as MC Sher was loved by the audience. Alia also wooed the audience with her role in the film.

Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut have received praises for their roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns respectively. The Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma received appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan for his immensely loved movie as well. Amitabh Bachhan also sent a letter to Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan. who battled with cancer at quite a young age.

ALSO READ| 'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Promo Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.