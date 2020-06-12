Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Shoojit Sircar For Letting Him Share Frame With Amitabh Bachchan

As Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, he shared a still from the movie along with co-star Amitabh Bachchan and penned a heartening note for Big B and director Shoojit Sircar. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote it all in Hindi.

Through the caption, he talked about Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann said, in the movie, their characters were such that Big B and he had to 'tolerate' each other. Khurrana revealed that in reality, he wouldn't even dare to utter a word in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann thanked Shoojit Sircar for the amazing experience and also thanked him for roping him in a frame with a superhero like Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann said, "You are my Guru, I have reached until here by holding your hand."

Ayushmann expressed that whenever a young soul in the country wants to dip his feet into the field of acting, his aim is always 'Amitabh Bachchan.' Moreover, Khurrana also talked about one of his dialogues in his previous film which said, "Bachchan bante nahi hai, Bachchan toh bas hote hai." After this, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor shared an anecdote from his childhood and revealed that when he had watched the film, Hum, in Neelam cinema, in Chandigarh, he saw Amitabh Bachchan on the screen. And his mesmerising acting later forced him to become an actor.

Furthermore, Ayushmanm talked about his first TV shoot which was done in Mukesh Mills and revealed that it was the place where Big B's song, Jumma Chumma De De was shot. Khurrana added that it was that day when he felt that he had arrived. Talking about how grateful he feels now, Ayushmann expressed that if the situation back then was such, people might be thinking about the feeling he will be going through today.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Reports have it that the Shoojit Sircar- directorial is the first big Bollywood movie to have a direct OTT release amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the film will release in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles. Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama that entails the eccentric story of an elderly landlord Mirza Sheikh, who wants to get his tenant Baankey Sodhi out of his mansion, which is in a run-down condition.

