Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa No Longer A Containment Zone As BMC Removes Notice

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus on July 11 and revealed the news through his social media. Hours later, Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive and both of them were hospitalised while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were initially self-quarantined at home. Post that, BMC had sealed all four bungalows of the megastar and declared them as containment zones. BMC has now removed the notice from Big B's Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is no longer a containment zone

It has been 15 days since Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the Coronavirus and were admitted to the hospital. As reported by a news agency, 14 days after the actor was admitted, BMC had removed the notice that declared Bachchan's house Jalsa as a 'containment zone' on Sunday i.e July 25. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital on July 18 while Jaya Bachchan tested negative to the virus.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Roger Crawford From Hospital, Says 'challenges Are Inevitable'

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

The actor has been quite active on his social media throughout his time at the hospital. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan announced the news through his social media, many celebrities and fans started pouring in wishes for the Megastar to get better. A day after he was hospitalised, he took to his social media to thank all everyone who had been praying for their recovery. He later put out another tweet saying that it was not possible for him to reply to everyone and thanked fans and friends for their eternal love and affection for his family.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Connects 'enemies' & 'success', Posts Cryptic Message Amid Bollywood Wars

T 3593 -

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

"The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter. "I bow down to you," Amitabh Bachchan added. Just a few days after Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to hospital, news agency PTI reported that the actor was doing well and was responding well to the treatment. PTI quoted the hospital insider saying, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days".

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | This Amitabh Bachchan Movie Is Remake Of Nicole Kidman's 'The Other'? Read Trivia

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Agneepath', 'Wazir' & Other Films That Feature Avtar Gill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.