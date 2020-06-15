RIP Sushant: 'Why..Why..Why' Mourns Amitabh Bachchan In Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to his fans as well as his friends and colleagues in the Bollywood film industry. Celebs from the industry are mourning his loss and condolences are pouring in from all over after his death. His suicide has also reignited the discussion of mental health in India. Recently, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a long message where he questioned why Sushant Singh Rajput would take his own life.

Amitabh Bachchan asks 'why' after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death

T 3563 - In memorial Sushant : DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why .. Why .. Why .. (cont) https://t.co/uCOUjTIbyn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2020

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a long message where he questioned why someone as talented and gifted as Sushant Singh Rajput would take his own life. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that Sushant's work was sheer brilliance, but more importantly, his mind was even more brilliant and he would express himself "in the depth of philosophical verb". Amitabh Bachchan added that Sushant's speech was always measured, and so was his screen presence.

The Bollywood legend then discussed Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni. According to Bachchan, it "was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance." Amitabh was especially enthralled by three moments that remained with him as an observer. These moments were done with "casual conviction" that even a credible analyst would have difficulty noticing its nuances.

Amitabh Bachchan then praised Sushant Singh's communication, as whatever he said always had "inner value". These inner values remained unsaid, yet they always conveyed Sushant's points with perfection. The veteran actor added that this was a trait of "excessive intelligence". However, according to Amitabh, this trait also inadvertently led to depression and belligerent frustration.

Amitabh Bachchan talked about the one time he discussed the film MS Dhoni with the late actor. The Bollywood legend asked Sushant how he managed to give the iconic shot of Dhoni hitting the sixer that won the International Cricket tournament. Sushant then revealed that he had seen the video of Dhoni hitting that shot over a hundred times. After that talk, Amitabh was truly impressed by the severity of Shusant Singh's professional effort.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Shushant Singh started from humble beginnings. The actor then wrote, "what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery. To end a most gainful life is simply not permitted." Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his bedroom by a member of his house staff on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor's former manager, Disha Salian, also committed suicide a few days ago on June 9, 2020. While the police are still investigating both deaths, they have not yet found any connection between the two.

