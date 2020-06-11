Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Asks How OTT Platforms Will Fit Him In Small Screen; Read Reply

While many upcoming movies had aimed for a big-screen release, many took the decision of shifting the release of their movies to OTT platforms. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo has also taken the route of the digital release. This has raised a question in a fan’s mind for Bachchan, and the superstar has an apt response to it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s witty tweet

Amazon Prime Video had shared a video on their Twitter account of some behind-the-scenes clips from Gulabo Sitabo. Quoting this video, a fan shared the video on their Twitter account and claimed that Amitabh Bachchan is a riot on the sets. He then added that he is still wondering how will Amazon Prime Video fit his frame into a small screen. He also added that Bachchan needs big screens.

Amitabh Bachchan then reshared the tweet and said ‘Ghar me nahi dane, amma chali bhunane’. The above phrase is a famous one from the Hindi language. The phrase is used to denote how a person tries to achieve something even after not having the available sources. By sharing this quote, Amitabh tried to point out how they did not the sources or situation to have a big-screen release and thus this the best option.

Sarkaar, you're a riot on the sets!!! 🤣🤣



But I'm still wondering how will @PrimeVideoIN FIT your frame into small screens???? 🤔🤔



You neeeeeeeeed BIG screens, Sir!!! 😎😎 #GulaboSitabo https://t.co/yCqzZsqaEV — राजेश केजरीवाल (Rajesh Kejriwal) (@raj20k) June 10, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of an old man who lives in a dilapidated mansion. Ayushmann Khurrana has the role of an irritating tenant. Gulabo Sitabo’s director Shoojit Sircar shifted for a digital release because of the fact that cinema halls and multiplexes are not expected to open in the near future.

The cast of Gulabo Sitabo has come up with a fun way to promote the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan made videos of themselves reading out a fun tongue twister. They then started tagging fellow co-stars and actors to take up the challenge of reading out the same tongue twister. Many participated in this challenge and made entertaining videos, posting them on their social media accounts.

In recent news, Amitabh Bachchan arranged four flights to take migrants from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. The actor directed his friend Rajesh Yadav, who is the director of his home production company AB Corp Ltd. As per a news source, the flights took off from Mumbai for Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on Wednesday morning. Around 180 passengers reached home because of these flights. Bachchan had also arranged for buses for the migrants to reach their villages in Lucknow, Allahabad, Bhadohi.

