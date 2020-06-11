Amitabh Bachchan's Songs With Son Abhishek Bachchan; 'Hichki Hichki', 'Kajra Re' & More

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are considered as one of the best father-son duos in Bollywood. The Bachchans have churned out several movies together like Sarkar, Paa, Sarkar Raj, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and many others. Listed below are memorable songs where Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen space.

Hichki Hichki

Hichki Hichki is a soundtrack sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song is featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's comedy-drama film, Paa. The song also features Vidya Balan as Amitabh Bachchan's mother. The soundtrack (songs and the background score) was scored by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. Hichki Hichki has more than 200k views on Youtube.

Rock N Roll Soniye

Featured in the musical romantic drama film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Rock N Roll Soniye is a dance track number. Rock N Roll Soniye picturised on Amitabh, Abhishek and Preity is a 60's Rock 'N' Roll track. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The music and background score was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar.

Kajra Re

Kajra Re is an iconic song from Bollywood. The song featured the entire Bachchan family, except Jaya Bachchan. Here, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are spotted grooving with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Written by Gulzar, Kajra Re is sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The dance track is featured in crime comedy-drama flick Bunty Aur Babli. The song has over 70 million views on Youtube.

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan is another party number featuring the father and son duo along with Ajay Devgn. The song is the title track of comedy-drama flick Bol Bachchan. Written by Farhad-Sajid, it is voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

Himesh Reshammiya, Mamta Sharma and Vineet Singh. Bol Bachchan is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Jhoom

Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Jhoom is a dance track picturising Amitabh Bachchan with the film's entire cast ensemble, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta and Lara Dutta. The song is featured in the musical romantic comedy film, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. The song has over three million views on YouTube. Watch here -

