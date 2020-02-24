Amitabh Bachchan Has An Important Question To Ask At 3 AM; Fans Advice Him To Sleep

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to come up with a witty take on the simplest of things. On Sunday, the megastar researched the meaning of 'Dude' and now, he has an important question to ask, 'who invented frames as fashion?'. Bachchan had put up the post asking this question at 3 AM.

Sharing two cool pictures of himself in glasses, the Big-B wrote on Instagram: 'Yaar ye chashmein ka fashion kisne banaya .. hain ??Pur jo bhi banaya .. sahi banaya. Aankh ke chaaron taraf jo gadbad , yani age defected ho gaya hai na .. wo chip yani hide ho jaata hai." [sic] [In translation: Who made glasses as a fashion statement? But whatever it is, it is great. It hides the age lines around your eyes.]

Soon after, ardent fans of Mr Bachchan started dropping comments advising him to sleep as it was late in the night (around 3 in the morning).

One user wrote, "Sir soye nhi kya?". Another wrote, "Soojao bc varna Bhoot aahega." One user replied to Bachchan's question and wrote, "COMPUTER JI se puchiye unhe pta hoga"

Talking about sleep, the Shahenshah actor then later took to his blog to write about his traditional Sunday meet with fans and apologised for not being able to meet people who were waiting with gifts etc. He later concluded the blog by revealing that his family is complaining and he should sleep.

He wrote: "I shall be with you later too .. it comes on to 2:30 AM now and there is complaint from the family to not fight my sleep .. I do no such battle .. but yes succumb to the wishes .. so there is need to say. Shubh Ratri." [sic]

T 3450 - The creative master on lens and lights embellishes my imagery .. and as ever my gratitude .. the first yes on camera lens .. the second on the eye lens ..

whoever invented frames as fashion !!??? pic.twitter.com/lnt2LeB8fL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2020

On the professional front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in three films in the next few months. He will feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo first. Then he will be seen in the role of a football coach in Jhund. Lastly, he will be seen in an intersting character in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi.

