Shweta wears love for Amitabh Bachchan on her sleeve literally; Big B, Jaya Bachchan proud

That fact that Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father is well-known. The veteran actor often shares adorable pictures of his children, Shweta and Abhishek, some recent and usually throwback, on their important occasions and even otherwise. And Big B’s joys knows no bounds when a major event happens in their lives.

The Shahenshah star recording Shweta’s ramp walk like a star-struck fan a few years ago had gone viral, and it was not different for him when she unveiled a new collection of her fashion line. Before Bachchan showered love on his first-born's latest achievement, Shweta too showed she was her father’s biggest fan. A denim she wore from the collection featured the Waqt star’s picture on her left sleeve.

As Shweta displayed the new range by walking the ramp at a fashion show on Saturday, her mother Jaya Bachchan too was extremely proud of her. The veteran actor was the most delighted as she was seen tapping Shweta’s cheeks after the conclusion of the show.

Watch the video here:

While Amitabh Bachchan was missing from the event, he expressed his delight on social media. Sharing pictures of the outfits, including the one bearing his own pic, he called his feeling the ‘pride and joy of the progeny and her achievement.’ Big B added the fashion line was coming up in the USA as well.

T 3449 - ... and the pride and joy of the progeny and her achievement .. a RAMP walk of her designs MxS .. and many more to come overseas in the US soon .. pic.twitter.com/vGPbYi6kZY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2020

On Instagram, the 77-year-old shared how ‘moist eyes’ are common for him to see the achievement of his kids. The actor also posted a then vs now snap of theirs, one in which Shweta is a little girl, to express his wonder on how soon his daughter had grown up.

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda too had participated in the promotions of the brand before. Amitabh Bachchan had similarly expressed his delight then. Shweta also made her acting debut opposite Big B for a jewellery commercial and launched her book a few months ago too.

