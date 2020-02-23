The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shweta Wears Love For Amitabh Bachchan On Her Sleeve Literally; Big B, Jaya Bachchan Proud

Bollywood News

As Shweta wore love for her father Amitabh Bachchan on her sleeve literally as a part of her new collection, Big B and Jaya Bachchan expressed their delight.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shweta wears love for Amitabh Bachchan on her sleeve literally; Big B, Jaya Bachchan proud

That fact that Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father is well-known. The veteran actor often shares adorable pictures of his children, Shweta and Abhishek, some recent and usually throwback, on their important occasions and even otherwise. And Big B’s joys knows no bounds when a major event happens in their lives. 

READ: Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Showcases The Power Of The Family

The Shahenshah star recording Shweta’s ramp walk like a star-struck fan a few years ago had gone viral, and it was not different for him when she unveiled a new collection of her fashion line. Before Bachchan showered love on his first-born's latest achievement, Shweta too showed she was her father’s biggest fan. A denim she wore from the collection featured the Waqt star’s picture on her left sleeve. 

As Shweta displayed the new range by walking the ramp at a fashion show on Saturday, her mother Jaya Bachchan too was extremely proud of her. The veteran actor was the most delighted as she was seen tapping Shweta’s cheeks after the conclusion of the show.   

READ: Shweta Bachchan Shares Adorable Throwback Picture On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

While Amitabh Bachchan was missing from the event, he expressed his delight on social media. Sharing pictures of the outfits, including the one bearing his own pic, he called his feeling the ‘pride and joy of the progeny and her achievement.’ Big B added the fashion line was coming up in the USA as well. 

On Instagram, the 77-year-old shared how ‘moist eyes’ are common for him to see the achievement of his kids. The actor also posted a then vs now snap of theirs, one in which Shweta is a little girl, to express his wonder on how soon his daughter had grown up. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.. progeny pride .. moist eyes , ever to se achievement of kids .. love 💕 you Mama

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

READ: Big-B's Moving Speech At Ritu Nanda's Prayer Meet Leaves Shweta & Jaya In Tears, Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala 💕 love you Mama

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda too had participated in the promotions of the brand before. Amitabh Bachchan had similarly expressed his delight then. Shweta also made her acting debut opposite Big B for a jewellery commercial and launched her book a few months ago too. 

READ: Shweta Bachchan Pays Tribute To Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda, Says, 'will Miss You Dearly'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SINGHVI SLAMS TIWARI'S 'HATE-SPEECH
RAVI PUJARI TO BE EXTRADITED SOON
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'
LATHAM TAKES A STUNNER