Amitabh Bachchan researches on 'dude' meaning after being called so, result leaves him LOL

‘Dude’ is a commonly used word among the English-speaking population of most countries. The term is generally more popular among the youngsters, but can a 77-year-old man be called a ‘dude’ too? The person in question is none other than Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently addressed so.

The incident might have happened abroad since it’s unlikely anyone would call him so in India, but the veteran was not aware of what it meant. Big B was curious to know its meaning and decided to get to its bottom.

The Piku star then shared what he found out, dude meant ‘guy’ or man’ and was a slang used among men. Another definition of the term ‘dude’ was ‘dandy’ that stood for a ‘well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man.’

Bachchan could not control his laughter with his research, and particularly the word ‘dandy’ left him ‘laughing it out going berserk’ and ‘Rolling on the floor laughing.’

Here’s the post:

Big B’s Twitter handle is filled with many other such moments too, on one occasion he had invented the Hindi version of the word selfie as ‘व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र.’

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..



SELFIE hindi version

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



व द य स ह उ स च



वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

Be it sharing jokes, memes, throwback pictures of his family and other celebrities, shayaris or interesting trivia, Bachchan’s Twitter handle is a source for entertainment all the time.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in three films in the next few months. He will feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo first. Then he will be seen in the role of a football coach in Jhund. Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi sees him in another interesting character.

