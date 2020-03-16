The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Coronavirus Advisory In Blog Post, Marvels At Nature's Supremacy

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan in a blog post expressed his thoughts about the spread of Coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan in a blog post expressed his thoughts about the spread of Coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The veteran actor pointed out that there has hardly been an event wherein 'humanity has displayed uniformity'. He further asked his followers to be 'safe, be alive and live'. Taking to his blog, Big-B asserted that in times of uncertainty, one should be safe, careful and strong. "It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy", he said. 

READ:  Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Tradition Amid COVID-19 Scare; Asks Fans To 'be Safe'

Amitabh Bachchan on Coronavirus 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's blog entry on his Coronavirus precautions can't be missed; Read here

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare, the megastar cancelled his routine Sunday meeting at Jalsa and requested fans to take precautions. In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Big-B appealed to his fans not to come to Jalsa and 'be safe'. He wrote that he won't be coming out to meet them.

Coronavirus crisis in India

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered. Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

READ:  Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

READ:  Amitabh Bachchan Schools Fans On 'how To Show Thenga To Coronavirus', See Post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES