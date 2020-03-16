Amitabh Bachchan Issues Coronavirus Advisory In Blog Post, Marvels At Nature's Supremacy

Amitabh Bachchan in a blog post expressed his thoughts about the spread of Coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The veteran actor pointed out that there has hardly been an event wherein 'humanity has displayed uniformity'. He further asked his followers to be 'safe, be alive and live'. Taking to his blog, Big-B asserted that in times of uncertainty, one should be safe, careful and strong. "It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy", he said.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Tradition Amid COVID-19 Scare; Asks Fans To 'be Safe'

Amitabh Bachchan on Coronavirus

T 3471 - Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human displayed uniformity .. we may be different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each of us in spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour & suggestive help ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2020

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's blog entry on his Coronavirus precautions can't be missed; Read here

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare, the megastar cancelled his routine Sunday meeting at Jalsa and requested fans to take precautions. In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Big-B appealed to his fans not to come to Jalsa and 'be safe'. He wrote that he won't be coming out to meet them.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered. Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Schools Fans On 'how To Show Thenga To Coronavirus', See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.