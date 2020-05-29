Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen once again in the film Gulabo Sitabo. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as the trailer and Amitabh Bachchan’s makeup looked really unique. The film is all set for its OTT platform release on June 12. However, as fans wait for the release of the film, Amitabh Bachchan has provided a quirky behind-the-scenes shot from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about the space between his eyebrows in a quirky BTS picture

A picture was shared by Amitabh Bachchan recently in which he talked about the space between his eyebrows. The actor can be seen getting a touch up before he goes on to give a shot. Sharing that picture, Amitabh Bachchan in his caption asked fans if they knew what the space between the eyebrows is called. Answering his own question, the actor replied that it is called Glabella. After this, Amitabh Bachchan said that the picture was indeed taken a moment before he was to deliver a shot.

Fans of the actor are no stranger to such quirky posts by Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran Bollywood actor has a good rapport with his fans and often uploads such quirky posts to lighten up the day. At times, his jokes and one-liners are too funny and they usually end up cracking up his followers. Amitabh Bachchan is also known to reply to his fans from time to time in his comments. This is something that the star has begun doing recently amid the lockdown, according to a news portal. Thus, the megastar interacts with his fans and has a good time with them as well.

The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo was well received by the audience who loved watching the friendly banter between the landlord and the tenant played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana respectively. Ever since the first look of the film was released, fans were eager to watch the pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. Both actors are known widely for their versatility and amazing performances. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, on June 12.

