This Day That Year: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Veeru Devgn

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Amitabh Bachchan penning down a heartfelt note for Ajay Devgn’s father and ace action director Veeru Devgan; Varun Dhawan coming to the rescue of his friend Arjun Kapoor on Twitter; to Sonam Kapoor sporting Mangalsutra like a bracelet, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet for Veeru Devgn

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the veteran action director Veeru Devgn, after his sudden demise. The megastar shared a post on his blog reminiscing an incident from the sets of his 1971 flick Reshma Aur Shera, for which Veeru Devgn worked as a stuntman. Bachchan wrote, “The legendary action master and director, Khanna Saheb was conducting a dummy rehearsal for the scenario which involved Sunil Dutt Saheb the leading man of the film, being beaten up by the negative character of the village, and he was demonstrating the action on a stand-in for the leading man. The negative character was beating the leading man with a thin whip-like stick, and the leading man was taking it all in and not retaliating.”

The actor added, “Khanna Saheb was using a stand-in for the leading man and was renowned for his authenticity when conducting stunts. He was lashing the stand-in, whip-like and with each lash, I could see the pain and agony on the stand-in's face, but he continued to complete the scene dummy rehearsal, to perfection. The stand-in getting the lashing was Veeru Devgan,” he wrote in his post.

Varun Dhawan defended Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. While some fans congratulated the duo, others gave disturbing remarks about the couple. A twitter user by the name Kusum Bhutani attacked the actor for his age difference. To this, Arjun Kapoor had a befitting response and slammed the netizen for judging him by highlighting on the fact that she should now spread negativity especially with Varun Dhawan’s face as her DP. This caught the latter’s attention, who defended Kapoor and responded to the fan’s apology. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s reply.

Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's movie on YouTube

Bhojpuri film industry’s most talked-about couple Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey gained immense popularity on YouTube after their video got featured in the list of top ten Bhojpuri videos on the platform. Two years ago, their movie Nirahua Hindustani 2 garnered over 60 million views in a short span, as per reports. It is helmed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Rahul Khan. Moreover, the second flick to feature on the YouTube list was also Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani, which received over 50 million views.

Sonam Kapoor's Mangalsutra controversy

Sonam Kapoor is known for her unique style and sartorial choices. During the promotions of Veere Di wedding, the actor shared her chick looks on social media, which garnered great response from her fans. However, when she sported her customized Mangalsutra as a bracelet, social media trolls turned against her and slammed for mocking the ideology and culture. Besides a bunch of social media users, some supported the actor for her innate fashion sense and gave it back to the trolls with his tweet. Take a look.

@sonamakapoor i m not ur fan but i must say your pic with mangalsutra on wrist is amazing.. 10/10 for the style..:)

Isn't it funny that men are telling her how to wear that mangal...

Srsly u guys ..

I feel bad for their wives they'll always be behind the bars of #fakeculture. — Utsav Singh (@DamnSingh20) May 28, 2018

