Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable Collaborations with Director Prakash Mehra

Amitabh Bachchan's movies have often left the masses impressed. The well-known actor has also won multiple awards and accolades in his entire career. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with many talented directors including late Prakash Mehra. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's films which were directed by late Prakash Mehra.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

Amitabh Bachchan's memorable collaborations with Prakash Mehra

READ:This Is How Amitabh Bachchan Providing Aid To The Needy Amidst This Lockdown

Zanjeer

This is one of the initial films of Amitabh Bachchan and Prakash Mehra. The film was a blockbuster and had fans going in a frenzy at the time of its release. The film shows the life of Vijay, a cop who is banned from his duties. He later investifgates a case that is close to his heart and is aided by a girl and a friend. The 1973 film has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb and remains to be one of the classic films watched even today.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Movies In Which He Was Not The Sole Male Lead

Namak Halaal

This is another film directed by Prakash Mehra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Smita Patil, and Parveen Babi in lead roles. The film is the tale of Raja and Arjun. Raja owns a hotel and Arjun works for him. When Arjun gets to know of his boss's life being in danger, he tries to save him at any cost. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.

Laawaris

This 1981 film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman, and Raakhee in lead roles. The film is based on a man who tries to find his identity and biological father. Things take a different turn when he happens to meet his biological father. The film has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb.

Jaadugar

The film is based on the life of Shankar who returns from the US and is astonished to see his father work as a soothsayer. He later goes to another magician and tries to teach his father a lesson. The film has a rating of 4 on IMDb and was not received well the audience and critics at the time of its release.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

This is a 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, and Rekha. The film is based on the life of an orphan who works to become a rich man. He confesses to the girl he loves but she rejects him. Later, he visits a prostitute every now and then and she falls in love with him. The film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.