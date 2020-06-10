Amitabh Bachchan Took 5 Hours Every Day To Get The Look Right For 'Thugs Of Hindostan'?

Amitabh Bachchan is known to get into the skin of his characters and his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan is no exception. The action entertainer featured Amitabh Bachchan in a never-seen-before avatar as the veteran actor plays the role of a warrior. If the reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan underwent several intense makeup and training sessions to fit into the shoes of the character. Take a look at a video shared by the makers.

Speaking about the efforts that went into making Amitabh's character look appealing on screen, costume designer Rushi remarked that Big B’s character in the movie has contrasting personalities -- he is fierce as a warrior but is also very soft at the same time. Adding to the same, she revealed that Amitabh’s character is rather angular and his costumes in the film had to look larger than life onscreen. Talking about Amitabh’s participation in making his character look good, Rushi added that Big B dipped the turban onto one side, which none on the costume design team had thought of.

As seen in the video, Amitabh revealed that he devoted nearly five hours to the makeup sessions every day. Speaking about his character in the behind the scene video, Amitabh remarked that his character is the very soul of magnanimity and rectitude. Adding to the same, the legendary actor remarked that Khudabaksh is abrupt and angular.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, The Thugs of Hindostan actor will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

The actor will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men who get caught up in a game of upmanship and is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

