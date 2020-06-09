Amitabh Bachchan Takes Up 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister Challenge & It's Not Easy; Watch

Gulabo Sitabo has been creating quite some hype amongst the audience ever since the trailer of the film was released. In the most recent development, actor Amitabh Bachchan decided to share a tongue twister while also announcing that the film will be available for people soon. He also nominated actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, amongst others, to take up the tongue twister challenge.

Amitabh Bachchan takes up tongue twister challenge

Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The actor recently took to Instagram to push a promotional activity which is being loved by people. He posted a video on his official Instagram handle, where he could be seen trying to say out a long tongue twister about the characters Gulabo and Sitabo and how they drive each other crazy.

After trying a few times, he can be seen giving up and challenging the viewers to take up the tongue twister and say it five times back to back. Towards the end, he also urged his followers to catch the world premiere of his upcoming film on Amazon Prime Video.

The audience is expected to say the tongue twister out loud and post a video of the same, after tagging official handle of the OTT platform Amazon Prime India. In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen challenging Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Singh, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan. Have a look at the fun post made by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram here.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film which is all set to release on June 12, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around two men, a landlord and a tenant, and their catfights over petty issues. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. This film stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

