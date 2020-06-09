Amitabh Bachchan Asks His Fans To Begin The Countdown For 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Gulabo Sitabo is one of the few films to take the OTT way due to the inability to get the film released in theatres. The film will release on Amazon Prime India on June 12, 2020, and Amitabh Bachchan has already started asking his followers to start the countdown. He posted a part of the trailer to keep building the hype amongst people.

Countdown for Gulabo Sitabo begins

Amitabh Bachchan has lately been keeping his followers occupied with fun pictures and videos of a different kind. He has been gearing up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, which has been creating quite some hype amongst the people ever since the release of its trailer.

The actor decided to fuel the anticipation by posting a part of the trailer on his Instagram handle. The scene features a fun conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s characters where they can be seen having a small argument over money. A part of the scene had also become meme material recently as fans found the line and the delivery apt.

In the caption for the post, actor Amitabh Bachchan has asked his followers to start the countdown since the film will release on Amazon Prime India on June 12, 2020. He has also written that anyone can be a part of the world premiere of the film by just having an Amazon Prime subscription. The excitement among people is visible in the comments section of the video. Have a look at the post made by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram here.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film which is all set to release on June 12, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around two men, a landlord and a tenant, and their catfights over petty issues. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. This film stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film Gulabo Sitabo here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India)

