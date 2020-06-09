Unseen Pic Of The Day: Amitabh Bachchan’s Bond With Navya & Agastya Is All Things Love

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is adored by his die-hard fans not only due to his glorious contribution to Indian cinema but also because of his unending love for his family. Apart from being an impeccable artist, the actor is also a loving husband, a doting father, and a caring grandfather. The actor shares a close bond with all his grandchildren namely Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, an unseen throwback picture of the megastar has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen sharing a candid moment with his grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen bonding with his grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya in this lovely picture

The beautiful picture has the Badla actor seemingly engaged in a conversation with Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. By the looks of the picture, the interesting conversation seems to be from something on Agastya Nanda's phone. Amitabh seems to be in attendance at a formal event along with Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda as the trio can be seen donning a formal attire.

The Mard actor can be seen donning a white shirt with a black suit. While Navya Naveli can be seen sporting a white shirt along with a black suit as well as a red brooch. Her brother Agastya can also be seen donning a similar outfit. The actor's candid moment with his grandkids makes way for an endearing picture. Take a look at the unseen picture of Big B bonding with his grandchildren which was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood celebs.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a glimpse of his granddaughter's graduation celebration at home

Amitabh often shares some fond moments of himself with his grandkids. Recently the Gulabo Sitabo actor shared some beautiful pictures of his granddaughter Navya Naveli's graduation ceremony at home. The superstar also had a heart-warming message for her on achieving this new phase of her life

Sharing a video of Navya in her graduation uniform, Big B wrote that this is truly one of the most important days in a student's life. Sharing the good news with his fans, the Paa actor informed them that Navya has graduated from her college in New York but her ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic. But the actor added that this did not stop her from wearing her graduation gown as well as a cap and celebrating the occasion at home.

Image Credit: Bollywood Access Instagram

