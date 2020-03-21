Amitabh Bachchan Is All For Janta Curfew, Promises To 'clap & Blow Shankh In Gratitude'

With the number of Coronavirus cases in India increasing day by day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently declared a nation-wide self-imposed public curfew, which will be observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am in the evening. Since the announcement was made on live TV, netizens across the country have been appreciating the initiative and have shown their support by giving positive remarks on social media platforms.

Apart from netizens, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana, too, have expressed their agreement with the decision made. Recently, Hindi cinema veteran, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture, voicing his opinion in support of the decision made by the officials. Here are the details:

Amitabh Bachchan will clap & ring bells as he stands in support of Janta Curfew

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite vocal with his political views on social media and interviews, took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a collage of ‘I Support Janata Curfew’ images. He captioned the picture with: “Tomorrow #janatacurfew .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I shall abide and at 5 pm clap, ring bells, blow shankh, in gratitude and honour for them that continue to work on all the essential services despite extenuating circumstances 🙏🙏🙏 (sic)”. Take a look:

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus



Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

Bollywood celebrities who supported Janta Curfew

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, in the wake of the ongoing global threat. Take a look:

Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2020

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020

#JantaCurfew is a bold yet important initiative by our Honourable PM, which is a self-inflicted quarantine on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. It is a very measured and sensible way to fight this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation. https://t.co/rXANVvhBSO — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 19, 2020

