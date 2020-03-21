The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Is All For Janta Curfew, Promises To 'clap & Blow Shankh In Gratitude'

Bollywood News

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to express his support for the Janta Curfew, announced by PM Modi, to deal a blow to Coronavirus.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

With the number of Coronavirus cases in India increasing day by day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently declared a nation-wide self-imposed public curfew, which will be observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am in the evening. Since the announcement was made on live TV, netizens across the country have been appreciating the initiative and have shown their support by giving positive remarks on social media platforms.

Also Read | COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Alia Share Tips As B-Town-Maha Govt Join Hands, Watch

Apart from netizens, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana, too, have expressed their agreement with the decision made. Recently, Hindi cinema veteran, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture, voicing his opinion in support of the decision made by the officials. Here are the details:

Also Read | Salman Khan To Go Amitabh Bachchan's Way In 'Zanjeer' And Not Have Any Songs In 'Radhe

Amitabh Bachchan will clap & ring bells as he stands in support of Janta Curfew

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite vocal with his political views on social media and interviews, took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a collage of ‘I Support Janata Curfew’ images. He captioned the picture with: “Tomorrow #janatacurfew .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I shall abide and at 5 pm clap, ring bells, blow shankh, in gratitude and honour for them that continue to work on all the essential services despite extenuating circumstances 🙏🙏🙏 (sic)”. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces His Childhood As Harshdeep Kaur Sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'

Bollywood celebrities who supported Janta Curfew

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, in the wake of the ongoing global threat. Take a look:

Also Read | Salman Khan To Go Amitabh Bachchan's Way In 'Zanjeer' And Not Have Any Songs In 'Radhe

 

 

