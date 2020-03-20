COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Alia share tips as B-Town-Maha govt join hands, watch

Amid the atmosphere of uncertainty and worry around the COVID-19/coronavirus, the celebrities of the film industry have come together to spread awareness. Some of the big names have joined hands with the Maharashtra government by shooting a video, about the dos and don’ts to be protected from the virus.

“Numerous people have been infected due to the coronavirus that is spreading across the country and they are under treatment. But following some of these guidelines can help us in preventing it further,” Amitabh Bachchan introduces in the video.

This is followed by Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing some instructions.

The instructions are:

“Take care of your personal hygiene, wash your hands with soap and clean water.” “Cover your face with handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing and dispose it in a box.” “If it is not possible to wash hands, use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands.” “Do not indulge in fat diets during this phase, have nutritious meal in proper proportion to strengthen your immunity.” “Avoid unnecessary travel and keep at least one metre distance from the sick persons.” “Take care of the children and the elderly since they have higher chances of getting affected.” “Don’t crowd at public places, and stay at home as far as possible.” “Do not touch your eyes or face without washing your hands. Do not come in contact with anyone if you have cough or fever, but meet the doctor.”

“In this tough time, it is important that we come together and fulfil the responsibility of a good citizen so that we can tackle it with caution, instead of fear,” Big B says further.

“One step towards safety can save many lives,” says Ajay Devgn, while Akshay concludes, “If any citizen follows this instructions and contributes, we can unitedly tackle this danger. Stay healthy and safe.”

The video is presented by Rohit Shetty’s production house. Watch it here

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus



Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had also shot a video to urge their followers to follow self-isolation like them.

Be it the handwashing challenge or employing different means like creating songs or performing monologues, film stars have asserted the importance of staying at home during this situation. They have also kept their fans entertained with some fun-filled posts of their self-quarantine phase.

While shooting has been halted till March 31, as per instructions from film associations, films slated to release during March-end and April-start like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and ‘83 have been pushed indefinitely.

