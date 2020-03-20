Salman Khan To Go Amitabh Bachchan's Way In 'Zanjeer' And Not Have Any Songs In 'Radhe'

Salman Khan showcased both his serious and fun side with his performance in Dabangg 3, where he reprised the role of Chulbul Pandey for the third time. With Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's shooting underway, fans were expecting that Salman Khan will yet again sing and dance on-screen along with kicking and punching goons. But, a source close to the film has now revealed that Salman Khan will have no song sequences in the film.

Salman Khan to have no songs in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

A source close to the film has now revealed to a leading entertainment portal that Salman Khan will not be shaking his leg or singing songs in Radhe. The source had described Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will feature Salman Khan in a much more serious role than his fans are accustomed to. The time around, Salman Khan will play the role of a hardened cop in Mumbai who does not treat criminals and crimes lightly. The source revealed that his character does not have anything to be happy about and in that sense is similar to Amitabh Bachchan's character from the film Zanjeer. The source also described Salman Khan's character as a 'no-nonsense' cop.

Salman Khan has been busy round the clock with multiple films lined up under his kitty. The actor will be starting the shoot of his film after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will feature Salman Khan alongside Pooja Hegde. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020 whereas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on Eid 2021.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

